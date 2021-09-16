Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading 6% Higher

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. 6,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 723,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORMP. Aegis raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $684.42 million, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

