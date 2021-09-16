Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading Up 2.8%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.29. Approximately 828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLCLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of -156.44 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.