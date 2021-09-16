Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $386.24 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $386.24 million and $133.56 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.00805434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

