Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $921,770.73 and $61,019.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00112056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.