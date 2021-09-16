OriginTrail (TRAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.17 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $140.98 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,311,945 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

