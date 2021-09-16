Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

ORKLY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 29,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.