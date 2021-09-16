Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 489.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 232,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ORA stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

