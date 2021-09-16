Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Major Shareholder Sells $425,040,000.00 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OCDX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 843,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.