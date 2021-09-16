Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Acquires 323,725 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 323,725 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $5,781,728.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 377,552 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $6,508,996.48.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 444,712 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $7,782,460.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 329,885 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $4,875,700.30.

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 919,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,983. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.