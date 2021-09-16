OST (OST) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $23,126.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00142932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00815932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047353 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

