Owens Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

