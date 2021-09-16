Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Owens & Minor worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $8,609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Owens & Minor by 36.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

