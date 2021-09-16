Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 5532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

OWLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

