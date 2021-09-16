OWNDATA (OWN) Trading 51.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $316,833.48 and $11.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

