Oxen One Day Volume Tops $220,465.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $35.38 million and approximately $220,465.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,805.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.81 or 0.07438060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00386188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.79 or 0.01336224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00120292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.00553150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.82 or 0.00514218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00342279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,369,059 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

