Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30.

About Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.