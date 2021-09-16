Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,395.13

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395.13 ($18.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,496 ($19.55). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,478 ($19.31), with a volume of 114,691 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,395.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,201.88.

In related news, insider Siyamak Rasty purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

About Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

