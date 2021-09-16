Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.