Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Oxford Industries worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

