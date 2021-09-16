Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

