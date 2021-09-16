Oxygen (OXY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $985,845.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00004592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $126.40 million and $985,845.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,303,339 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

