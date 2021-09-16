P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading Up 1.3%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $86.49. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

