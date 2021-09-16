Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Trading Down 10.6%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) shares were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Pacific Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSF)

Pacific Software Inc owns and operates social media platform Grandwall.com. It also engages in the software development business. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

