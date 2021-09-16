PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $648.50

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 648.50 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 648.50 ($8.47), with a volume of 54082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645.50 ($8.43).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PageGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 621 ($8.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 571.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

