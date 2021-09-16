PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $308,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,398 shares of company stock worth $9,946,280. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.