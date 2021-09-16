PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,398 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,280. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.