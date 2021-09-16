PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Position Trimmed by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,101 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital makes up approximately 12.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.79% of PagSeguro Digital worth $513,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 34,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

