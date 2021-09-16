PAID Network Hits Market Cap of $58.57 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $58.57 million and approximately $599,417.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00121378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00175586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.54 or 0.07405903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.31 or 1.00214784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00856354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

