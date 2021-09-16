Pallapay (PALLA) Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $375,692.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00120836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.17 or 0.07446561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.46 or 1.00034526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00853800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

