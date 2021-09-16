Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $480.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,736. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

