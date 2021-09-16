Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 4,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a market cap of $27.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

About Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.