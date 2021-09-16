Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Insider Buys £752,400 in Stock

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) insider Deon Louw purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources stock traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 16.32 ($0.21). 3,474,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.70. Pan African Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £314.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

