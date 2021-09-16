Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Pan African Resources stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.