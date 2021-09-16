Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01.

PBLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,849. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.07.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.