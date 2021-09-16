Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PANDY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.32. 3,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

