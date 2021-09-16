Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.10

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.10 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 61.90 ($0.81). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.80), with a volume of 6,485,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.77. The firm has a market cap of £425.66 million and a P/E ratio of -24.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.