Parachute (PAR) Tops One Day Volume of $272,166.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $272,166.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.