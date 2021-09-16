Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in August

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXXF remained flat at $$18.26 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.