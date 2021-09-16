ParallelCoin Market Cap Reaches $48,063.18 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 75.3% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $48,063.18 and $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00388547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

