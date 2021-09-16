Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.47 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $94.08 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.29 or 0.00063323 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.45 or 0.07369025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.53 or 1.00135021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00852008 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,340 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

