Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Geoffrey Garrett Sells 3,898 Shares

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 93,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

