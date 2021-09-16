ParkinGo One Day Trading Volume Tops $634.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 1% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $634.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.79 or 1.00104528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00072114 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002110 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.