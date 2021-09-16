PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $83.78 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $83.78 million and $733,422.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00767692 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.66 or 0.01216826 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

