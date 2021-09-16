Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Steven J. Collins Acquires 4,000 Shares

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 1,115,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,426. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

