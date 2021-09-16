Patientory (PTOY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Patientory has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $5,751.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00141628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00804235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046186 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

