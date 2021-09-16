Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.