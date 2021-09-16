Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

