Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 248,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
