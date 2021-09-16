Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 248,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

