Paul Metcalf Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TUEM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Tuesday Morning Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

