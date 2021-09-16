PAX Gold Price Tops $1,767.54 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,767.54 or 0.03716967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $306.26 million and $15.60 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00141524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.83 or 0.00800842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046326 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 173,271 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.